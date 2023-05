Initial reports suggest that Pandit P Khurana had been grappling with heart problems and was undergoing treatment at Fortis hospital. However, the exact cause of his death has not been disclosed, leaving friends, family, and admirers anxiously awaiting further updates.

Ayushmann Khurrana: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s father P Khurrana has passed away. He was an astrologer and was famously known as Pandit P Khurrana. This tragic event has plunged the Khurrana family and their devoted fans into a profound state of sorrow. Pandit P Khurana was widely revered for his profound knowledge and expertise in the field of astrology .Initial reports suggest that Pandit P Khurana had been grappling with heart problems and was undergoing treatment at Fortis hospital. However, the exact cause of his death has not been disclosed, leaving friends, family, and admirers anxiously awaiting further updates.