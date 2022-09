After Sunil Pal's emotional video, Rajpal Yadav also shared an emotional video on the demise of Raju Srivastava. Watch the video and know what he has to say.

RIP Raju Srivastav: A well-known stand-up comedian, Raju Srivastava, passed away at the age of 58. On August 10, 2022, he suffered a heart attack and was quickly admitted to the AIIMS hospital in New Delhi. Raju Srivastava was on life support and moved to the ICU. Now the comedian's family and friends are sharing their condolence videos on social media. After Sunil Pal's emotional video, Rajpal Yadav also shared an emotional video on the demise of Raju Srivastava. He also shared a tweet. He tweeted, "I have no words to describe this loss. You have left us all too soon. You will be missed, my brother. I just can’t believe this. #RajuSrivastav # RIP. " Watch the video and know what he has to say. Watch Video.