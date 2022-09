The king of comedy and popular stand-up comedian, Raju Srivastav, is no more with us. Let's have a look at his life journey from auto rickshaw driver to the king of comedy. Watch the video to know more.

Raju Srivastav comedy journey: The king of comedy and popular stand-up comedian, Raju Srivastav, is no more with us. He breathed his last breath in the AIIMS hospital in Delhi yesterday, September 21st. He was on a ventilator for 45 days fighting for life, but at last, he left us all. From driving an auto rickshaw to performing his inner art for just Rs 50, he did every little thing in order to fulfill his dreams. Tea Time Manoranjan got Raju's first break. He also bagged a role in Shaktimaan. The Great Indian Laughter Challenge became one of his best life-changing reality shows from where he got limelight and got the name "Gajodhar Bhaiya". Let's have a look at his life journey. Watch the video to know more.