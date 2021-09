View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paras Chhabra™ (@parasvchhabrra)

As a prayer meet was held for Sidharth Shukla yesterday by Brahma Kumaris sister Shivani, she revealed what was his mother's reaction to his untimely death. Sister stated that when she spoke to Rita Maa post Sidharth's demise, she had only two words to say - Om Shanti. However, she stated that there was immense strength and power in those words. She said, "When I spoke to Rita ben on September 2 in the evening, she just said 'Om Shanti'. There was so much balance and strength in that 'Om Shanti'. I kept thinking where did she get this strength from. When I asked her how she is doing, she told me 'I just have one wish from the Almighty, he should stay happy wherever he is.'" Fans are hailing her for being so strong. The video was shared by Paras Chhabra on Instagram.