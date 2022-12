RIP Tunisha Sharma: Kanwar Dhillon stays by the side of the family. The Pandya Store guides media ahead of the coverage of the cremation of the actress [Watch Video]

Tunisha Sharma's demise has sent shockwaves in the nation. Pandya Store actor Kanwar Dhillon who was her friend for years has been like a rock with the bereaved family. Today, the body will leave for its final rites from her Mira Road residence. Kanwar Dhillon has been managing the media that has gathered down. The actor looking very downcast pleads with the media to maintain discipline. He says he does not want society members to complain as the actress' loved ones bid her a final good-bye. The video will leave you with a lump in your throat given the stoic stance Kanwar Dhillon has maintained for the family.