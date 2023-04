Remembering Rishi Kapoor on his third death anniversary, a versatile actor whose memorable characters left an indelible mark on Bollywood. His legacy continues to live on. Watch Entertainment Videos.

Rishi Kapoor Death Anniversary: As we commemorate the third death anniversary of Rishi Kapoor, it's important to recognize the immense contribution he made to Indian cinema. The legendary actor's versatility shone through in his later roles, where he continued to leave his mark on the industry until his passing. From his heartwarming portrayal of a supportive father in Fanaa to his power-packed performance as a ruthless butcher in Agneepath, Kapoor's memorable characters have left an indelible mark on Bollywood. His award-winning performance in Kapoor & Sons, for which he underwent a costly and grueling transformation, cemented his position as one of the industry's most talented actors. Rishi Kapoor's legacy will continue to live on through his unforgettable performances.