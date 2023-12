Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza were the epitome of love and happiness at Shweta Kumar-Darshan Rathod's wedding. Their infectious smiles ...

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza were the epitome of love and happiness at Shweta Kumar-Darshan Rathod's wedding. Their infectious smiles and genuine affection stole the show, leaving everyone in awe. As they walked hand in hand, their eyes sparkled with joy, radiating pure bliss. Riteish's charming presence and Genelia's graceful elegance complemented each other perfectly, making them the center of attention. Their chemistry was palpable, as they shared sweet glances and whispered secrets, creating an intimate atmosphere amidst the festivities. Their love seemed to transcend beyond the wedding venue, captivating everyone's hearts. It was a magical sight to behold, witnessing two souls so deeply in love. The Total Dhamaal director Indra Kumar is on cloud nine and is having the best time of his life. His daughter's wedding is said to be very low-key for reasons known to them. The wedding party was held at the Club at Juhu. Top-notch security was arranged for the star-studded wedding bash. The pre-wedding festivities including haldi, mehendi and sangeet were a fun-filled event. The bride Shweta looked stunning in a white-creamish lehenga with heavy work on it, while the groom looked handsome in a white sherwani.