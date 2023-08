Rakhi Sawant's love life has always grabbed attention and made headlines. Watch the video to know about the actresses' controversial love affairs.

Rakhi Sawant has been linked to several individuals from the entertainment industry, and her relationships have often made headlines.In 2021, Rakhi Sawant ended all speculations of her marriage with a ‘mystery man’ after she entered Bigg Boss 15 with her husband, Ritesh Singh. However, she announced their split on Instagram after she got to know about Ritesh’s ongoing marriage and kids. In 2018, Rakhi had announced her marriage with India’s Got Talent fame, Deepak Kalal. The couple was in headlines for few days but she called off their marriage on Instagram. Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani made their relationship public in 2022. Adil appeared in a bunch of interviews where he introduced himself as a businessman from Mysuru and Rakhi's boyfriend. The duo finally announced their wedding in January 2023, but things took an ugly turn between the couple, with Rakhi accusing Adil Khan Durrani of domestic violence. Watch the video to know about unknown facts about Rakhi Sawant.