Rituraj Singh Funeral: Arshad Warsi and other celebs attend the last rites of the Anupamaa actor

Many of the TV and Bollywood stars are shocked by the news of his demise. Rituraj Singh was recently seen in Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa. He played the role of Yashpal Dhillon who is the owner of Spice and Chutney restaurant where Anupamaa works.

Video Desk | February 21, 2024 1:21 PM IST

Bollywood stars are shocked by the news of his demise. Rituraj Singh was seen as Purushottam in Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He was seen during Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi's story in the show. Now, Mohsin Khan has shared a heart-touching post for Rituraj Singh on Instagram stories. Rituraj Singh was recently seen in Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa. He played the role of Yashpal Dhillon who is the owner of Spice and Chutney restaurant where Anupamaa works. Arshad Warsi and other celebs pay tribute and condolences to Anupamaa actor, watch the video to know more.