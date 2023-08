Gary Lu spills the tea on the craziest stunts and jaw-dropping challenges from Roadies 19. Watch the video to know more.

Former Splitsvilla contestant Gary Lu, who also participated in Roadies 19, captivated the judges with his incredible weight loss journey. MTV Roadies is a highly popular and long-running reality show that has a massive fan following among young people. 23-year-old Gary from Dehradun was selected to be a part of Prince Narula's Gang, On Roadies, Gary left the judges in awe with his strength and proclaimed, "I can do anything." He showcased his dancing skills and demonstrated various fitness exercises such as single-leg squats, hula hoops, and pushups, among others. In an exclusive interview Gary Lu opened up about his journey and also shared few epic behind the scenes moments which will leave you in splits. But that's not all—prepare to be doubled over with laughter as Gary shares epic behind-the-scenes anecdotes that are sure to leave you in splits. It's a tale of sweat, perseverance, and the power of believing in oneself. So, click on that video and let Gary Lu take you through his extraordinary journey that's brimming with inspiration, transformation, and a generous dose of laughter.