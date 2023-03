Ahead of Rocket Boys 2, Ishwaq Singh gets candid in an exclusive interview and revealed what fans can expect in the second season

Rocket Boys 2 is an upcoming web series based on the real-life events of two extraordinary men Dr. Homi Jehangir Bhabha and Dr. Vikarm Sarabhai. Rocket Boys season 1 performed really well and the audience has huge expectations from the second season. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Life, Ishwak Singh who plays Dr. Vikram Sarabhai reveals how the second chapter will connect with the first. He also revealed what the audience can expect and will certainly love the series. Rocket Boys is a story of friendship, sacrifice, and great determination of Dr. Homi Bhabha and Dr. Sarabhai, who created history while building India's future. Rocket Boys 2 will stream on SonyLiv from March 26, 2022. Watch the interview to know what Ishwak Singh has to say.