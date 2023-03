Jim Sarbh who plays the role of Dr. Homi Jehangir Bhabha shares his best Ott recommendation

Rocket Boys is based on the real-life story of Dr. Homi Jehangir Bhabha and Dr. Vikarm Sarabhai who were physicists and served the nation. The first season performed really well and now the makers have come up with Rocket Boys 2. The web series features Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh as the two extraordinary men. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Life, Jim Sarbh who plays Dr. Homi Jehangir Bhabha shared his best OTT recommendation. The actor names web series he thinks others should watch. Rocket Boys is a story of friendship, sacrifice, and great determination of Dr. Homi Bhabha and Dr. Sarabhai, who created history while building India's future. Rocket Boys 2 is streaming on SonyLiv. Watch the interview to know what Jim Sarbh has to say more.