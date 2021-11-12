videos

Rockstar: Did you know Ranbir Kapoor was not the first choice of Imtiaz Ali ? Lesser known facts of Rockstar | Watch Video

Rockstar has completed 10 years today, Although did you know Ranbir Kapoor was not Imtiaz's first choice for the movie? Watch the video to know the least known facts of the movie.

Satakshi Singh   |    November 12, 2021 9:24 PM IST

Rockstar Ranbir Kapoor Movie Unknown Facts: Bollywood's most dramatic Imtiaz Ali's Masterpiece Rockstar has completed 10 years today. And without any doubt, the film still ranks in the list of most favorite movies of many people. Although did you know Ranbir Kapoor was not Imtiaz's first choice for the movie? Watch the video to know the least known facts of the movie.

