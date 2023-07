The Rocky and Rani love story is back, and Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are here to keep us all entertained. After a seven-year break, Karan Johar is making a comeback as a director, and expectations for the film are high. The movie will debut on July 28.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: The film is directed by Karan Johar, who is known for his successful directorial ventures in Bollywood. He is known for exploring human emotions deeply in his films. Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are back to entertain everyone once again with the love story of Rocky and Rani. Karan Johar is returning to direction after a gap of seven years and people have high hopes from the movie. The film is to release on July 28. In today's video, we will tell you some facts related to the film which will increase your interest towards the film. From the shooting location of the movie to the special casting, these things related to the movie will surprise you. In the movie, you will see Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and many other actors in important roles. Must watch the video for more information.