The much-awaited film "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani" has taken off with a bang as the lead actors, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, kickstarted the promotional blitz with great enthusiasm. The dynamic duo, known for their incredible on-screen chemistry, is all set to captivate audiences once again with this romantic tale. In a video shared on social media, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh can be seen radiating energy and excitement as they promote the film. The video showcases their camaraderie and the fun they share on and off the sets, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the movie's release.

Alia Bhatt looks stunning in her fashionable outfits, exuding elegance and charm, while Ranveer Singh's exuberance and trademark flamboyance add a unique flavor to the promotional campaign. Their undeniable chemistry and infectious energy are bound to leave audiences wanting more. The promotional blitz promises a series of engaging events, interviews, and interactions with fans, all aimed at building anticipation and creating a buzz around "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani."

