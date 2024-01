In an exclusive conversation with Bollywoodlife.com, Tota Roy Chowdhury shares how his life has transformed after his appearance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani opened many doors of success for actor Tota Roy Chowdhury. He played the on-screen father of Alia Bhatt, and his character Chandon Chatterjee was loved by moviegoers. Tota's sensitive portrayal of a man who has often been bullied for being a kathak dancer won him loads of accolades from audiences. Prior to the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer, Tota had appeared in a number of Bollywood films like Kahani 2, Indu Sarkar, Helicopter Eela, and others.

However, it was Karan Johar's film that gave him wider recognition in the Bollywood industry. In an exclusive interview with Bollywoodlife.com, Tota Roy Chowdhury, who has mainly appeared in Bengali films and television series, opened up about how his life has completely changed professionally after the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. He stated that he is living the best phase of his life as he is getting roles that he always wanted to play. He also revealed that filmmakers are now looking forward to work with him. Check out the above video.