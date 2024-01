Tota Roy Chowdhury, who worked under the direction of Karan Johar in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, shared some interesting anecdotes about the latter. Read on to know more.

Tota Roy Chowdhury's unforgettable performance as Chandon Chatterjee in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has left a lasting impact on people's hearts. Tota has acted in numerous Bollywood films prior to starring alongside Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, but it was Karan Johar's movie that brought him the recognition he truly deserved in the industry. Even though it has been over five months since the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Tota feels grateful to have been a part of such an iconic movie. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywoodlife.com, Tota candidly shared some fascinating anecdotes about director Karan Johar.

Tota shared that he had been filming for the movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani on and off for two years. However, he mentioned that during the entire two-year-long period, Karan Johar never lost his calm, neither on the actors nor on the crew. Tota also mentioned that Karan never forced any actor to enact scenes in a particular way. He credited the success of Chandon Chatterjee entirely to Karan Johar. Check out the video above.