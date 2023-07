"What Jhumka" is an extravagant number and is picturised on the film's lead pair, Alia and Ranveer, who play Rani and Rocky respectively. The song has been sung by Jonita Gandhi and Arijit Singh, and the music is composed by Pritam,the song looks like a perfect party number, but if it has a hook line similar to Asha Bhosle's classic song "Jhumka Gira Re".

With Rocky Aur, Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, filmmaker Karan Johar is returning to direction after seven years. His last directorial was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, released in 2016. Karan Johar has unveiled the song of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani‘s second song “What Jhumka”. The Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer has piqued the interest of movie buffs ever since the release of its trailer and the first song ‘Tum Kya Mile”.“What Jhumka” is an extravagant number and is picturized on the film’s lead pair, Alia and Ranveer, who plays Rani and Rocky respectively. The song has been sung by Jonita Gandhi and Arijit Singh, and the music is composed by Pritam, the song looks like a perfect party number, but it has a hook line similar to Asha Bhosle’s classic song “Jhumka Gira Re”. Soon after the song was dropped by the makers, fans flooded social media platforms with their reactions. While Jhumka seems to have taken over the internet, fans can’t stop gushing about the chemistry of the lead couple. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will hit theatres on July 28. Apart from Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the film stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.