Karan Johar's return film, "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani," stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The first public reviews of the movie is out. The public has been quite impressed by this Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh film.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Public Review: The lead actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as well as the director Karan Johar, has worked incredibly hard to promote the movie across the nation. The songs and the trailer were successful in building excitement for the movie. Since it has been released, the movie has received rave reviews from viewers and is sure to light up the box office.The chemistry that exists between Ranveer and Alia has the people in awe.For a long time, Alia and Ranveer were seen promoting their movie at different places. In such a situation, seeing the reviews of the people, it seems that the people are liking the movie a lot, and not only the movie, once again the pairing of both is very good on the screen. Must watch the video for more information.