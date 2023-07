In a heartwarming moment during an event for their upcoming movie "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani," Ranveer Singh, the dynamic and charismatic actor, playfully nudged his co-star Alia Bhatt to showcase her singing talent, leaving fans in awe and speechless.

As the event unfolded, Ranveer, known for his infectious energy and spontaneity, spotted an opportunity to showcase another side of his multi-talented co-star Alia. Amidst cheers from the audience, Ranveer encouraged Alia to display her singing prowess, playfully teasing her to take the center stage. Caught in the moment and supported by Ranveer's enthusiasm, Alia couldn't resist the challenge. With a hint of shyness and a radiant smile, she graciously accepted the request and took the microphone. The room fell silent in anticipation, eager to witness Alia's hidden talent. As she began to sing, Alia's melodious voice filled the venue, captivating everyone present. Her enchanting vocals, coupled with her genuine passion for music, left the audience in complete admiration. The chemistry between Ranveer and Alia on and off the screen was evident, and their camaraderie during this impromptu singing performance only added to the magic of the event. Overall, the event became a cherished memory for both fans and the stars themselves, as Ranveer's playful nudging led to a magical musical moment that celebrated the talent and friendship shared by these Bollywood superstars.