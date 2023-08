Ranveer Singh gave his heartfelt insights on what love means to him . He captivated the audience with his candid thoughts at the event.

Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Success Event: At the grand success event of the blockbuster film , the charismatic and effervescent Ranveer Singh captivated the audience with his candid and heartfelt thoughts on what love truly means to him. The event, attended by industry peers, media, and fans, celebrated the film's tremendous success and provided a platform for the lead actor to share his perspective on love.As the stage illuminated with bright lights and the cheerful ambiance echoed with applause, Ranveer Singh took center stage, exuding his trademark energy and charm. He began by expressing gratitude to the entire cast and crew for their collective effort in creating a memorable cinematic experience.