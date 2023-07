Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer: The Karan Johar film is your typical extravagant Bollywood family drama packed with romance, emotions, song and dance. Watch the video

The trailer of Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is out and as everyone predicted, the film is your typical extravagant Bollywood family drama packed with romance, emotions, song and dance. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.The trailer introduces us to Rocky Randhawa (Ranveer Singh), a typical ‘chichora’ who has fallen for Rani (Alia). She comes from a well-educated Bengali family from Kolkata while Ranveer’s character harks back to his Band, Baaja, Baraat performance, only richer. Both of their worlds are polar opposites, hence before marriage, they decide to ‘switch’ their families to know if their marriage will survive. But they fail to fit in. Jaya Bachchan’s Dhanlakshmi is evidently the villain of Rani and Rocky’s ‘not-so-perfect’ love story. After seeing their song 'Tum Kya Mile' netizens say their chemistry is flop .