Cirkus: Ranveer Singh cannot stop praising Rohit Shetty for making him the hero that he dreamt of ever since entering Bollywood [Exclusive]

Cirkus star is a phenomenon and he has been proving his acting prowess with every film in every genre. The actor who has worked in many films confessed that he felt arrived after working in a film. In an exclusive conversation with BollywoodLife, he said, "I am excited about the fact that I got an opportunity to work in an out an out comedy with Rohit Shetty who has been making films since 15 years now. Golmaal and is my all time favorite cult movies. I feel that he is the only director whom I feel save with it. First he gave me an opportunity with Simmba and I was so damn happy that finally I am hero, the kind of films that I saw in my childhood and thought of becoming a hero someday. When we kids nobody thinks of becoming an actor, all we want to become is hero and that's what Rohit Shetty made me. "