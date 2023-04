Tejasswi Prakash's upcoming Marathi film 'School College Ani Life' has already created a buzz, and she looked stunning at the promotional event. With her stunning looks and impressive acting skills, Tejasswi is surely a rising star to watch out for. Watch Videos.

School College Ani Life: Tejasswi Prakash is a talented actress who has been creating waves in the entertainment industry with her acting prowess and impeccable fashion sense. She has garnered a massive fan following for her work in Ekta Kapoor's popular supernatural fantasy show Naagin 6, where she portrays the lead role with ease. Tejasswi is also quite active on social media, where she keeps her fans engaged with updates about her personal and professional life. Her upcoming Marathi film 'School College Ani Life' has already created a buzz, and she looked stunning at the promotional event. With her stunning looks and impressive acting skills, Tejasswi is surely a rising star to watch out for.