RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Tejas to Dhaakad, List of upcoming movies in 2022: Bollywood Binge 2022

From Gangubai Kathiawad, Dhaakad, Bhool bhulaiya 2 to many others, list of movies releasing in 2022. So in today's video, we are going to tell you about some movies which are going to release in 2022.

Satakshi Singh | December 30, 2021 3:07 PM IST