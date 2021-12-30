videos

RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Tejas to Dhaakad, List of upcoming movies in 2022: Bollywood Binge 2022

From Gangubai Kathiawad, Dhaakad, Bhool bhulaiya 2 to many others, list of movies releasing in 2022. So in today's video, we are going to tell you about some movies which are going to release in 2022.

Satakshi Singh   |    December 30, 2021 3:07 PM IST

Bollywood Upcoming Movies 2022: 2021 is ending with a bang, from Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi to Bhaijaan's Antim, many films have been released and are gaining headlines in Bollywood, but there are still some films whose fans are eagerly waiting. So in today's video, we are going to tell you about some movies which are going to release in 2022. Watch video to know more.

