Shraddha Kapoor and long term boyfriend Rohan Shrestha part ways after 4 years of relationship, details inside

Videos

Ranbir Kapoor to star in New upcoming film 'Animal', Is story different from Kabir Singh? Watch

Videos

Reports: Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan to collaborate for the hindi adaptation of Tamil Film Soorarai Pottru? Check details here

Videos

The Kashmir Files to A Wednesday: List of small budget films that have earned big box office collection - Watch

RRR Public Review: Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt starrer much talked film releases today, Hit Or Flop? - Watch

As the film has made it's debut in theatres, we asked a few people about their thoughts on the much-hyped film. Watch this video to know what audience thinks about RRR and whether you should give it a watch or not.

Satakshi Singh   |    March 25, 2022 4:22 PM IST

RRR Public Review: SS Rajamouli's much hyped and talked about film action-drama RRR has been released in theatres today. The film is getting praises from audience and critics. It is a high budget film that is set in the pre-independence era. RRR features stars like Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris and others. The film has been released in Hindi, Malyalam, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu. As the film has made it's debut in theatres, we asked a few people about their thoughts on the much-hyped film. Watch this video to know what audience thinks about RRR and whether you should give it a watch or not.

