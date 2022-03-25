RRR Public Review: Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt starrer much talked film releases today, Hit Or Flop? - Watch

As the film has made it's debut in theatres, we asked a few people about their thoughts on the much-hyped film. Watch this video to know what audience thinks about RRR and whether you should give it a watch or not.

RRR Public Review: SS Rajamouli's much hyped and talked about film action-drama RRR has been released in theatres today. The film is getting praises from audience and critics. It is a high budget film that is set in the pre-independence era. RRR features stars like Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris and others. The film has been released in Hindi, Malyalam, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu. As the film has made it's debut in theatres, we asked a few people about their thoughts on the much-hyped film. Watch this video to know what audience thinks about RRR and whether you should give it a watch or not.