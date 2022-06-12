videos

Watch Next

Videos

Ram Charan, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli's RRR to release on OTT in Hindi [Deets Inside]

South Gossip

RC15: Ram Charan fans upset as stills and videos from the sets of Shankar's directorial get leaked

Interviews

Thank God: Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh disclose the premise of the Indra Kumar film; reveal it isn't a comedy [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Videos

Acharya stars Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and more cast members pay for the film will leave you STUNNED– Watch

RRR star Ram Charan’s wedding video leaked just before his 10th anniversary [Watch]

Before the 10th anniversary of the wedding, the video of the wedding of Rarr fame Ram Charan and his wife is going viral. In the video, both are seen tying the knot with all the rituals.

Satakshi Singh   |    June 12, 2022 10:20 PM IST

Ram Charan Wedding Video: RRR fame Ram Charan is often in the headlines due to his personal and professional life and not only in South but Ram Charan is Pan India's favorite of the people. Actor Ram Charan is on a foreign tour with his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela these days. This popular star couple has gone abroad to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary. Let us tell you that in the midst of all this, the video of the marriage of both of them has come on social media and is going viral. In which these star couples are seen tying the knot with customs. This video is becoming increasingly viral in the internet world at the moment. Check out the video for more information.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all