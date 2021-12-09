videos

Watch Next

Entertainment News

OMG! Ranbir Kapoor kicks Alia Bhatt's lehenga; fans ask her to dump him – watch video

News and Gossip

Nora Fatehi, Kiara Advani, Ranveer Singh perform at a wedding in Delhi and viral videos are winning over the Internet

Entertainment News

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Karan Johar's Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra starrer locks a Valentine's Day RELEASE DATE – watch video

Songs

RRR Janani song: Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn's moving act soaked in patriotism will give you goosebumps – watch

RRR trailer: SS Rajamouli is all set to bring a GRANDEUR on the big screen with Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn

The much-awaited trailer of SS Rajamouli's RRR has been released, and as expected, it is fantastic. The movie starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn will release on 7th January 2022.

Murtuza Nullwala   |    December 9, 2021 11:43 AM IST

SS Rajamouli’s RRR is all set to release on 7th January 2022. The film stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles, and today, the trailer of the film has been released. The trailer as expected is grand and the action scenes surely steal the show. It looks like a fantastic film and after watching the trailer we can clearly say that Ram Charan and Jr NTR are all set to give an amazing performance in the movie. We also get a glimpse of Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Shriya Saran in the trailer.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all