Jackky Bhagnani's party for CKay: On Monday, Jackky Bhagnani hosted a private party for Nigerian singer-songwriter CKay at his Mumbai residence. The event was attended by a select few celebrities, including Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, Bhumi Pednekar and her sister Samiksha Pednekar, and Pragya Jaiswal. The guests enjoyed a low-key gathering, with Jackky Bhagnani striking a pose with CKay, who appeared to be pleased with the warm hospitality. The rumoured couple, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, also made an appearance, adding to the excitement of the event. Overall, it was an intimate gathering filled with great company and good vibes.