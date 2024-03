The young duo looked stylish as they were clicked in the city, sparking speculation about their relationship status.

Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, and Palak Tiwari, daughter of Shweta Tiwari, have been capturing attention with their outings. The young duo looked stylish as they were clicked in the city, sparking speculation about their relationship status. Netizens are absolutely loving this potential pairing and expressing their excitement all over social media. It's always fun to see new connections forming in the world of celebrities, and it seems like Ibrahim and Palak have caught everyone's attention. While the status of their relationship remains a mystery, fans are eagerly waiting to see how this story unfolds.