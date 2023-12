Rumoured lovebirds, Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda, recently attended a special screening of Ananya Panday's film. The star-studded event had ...

Rumoured lovebirds, Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda, recently attended a special screening of Ananya Panday's film. The star-studded event had everyone buzzing with excitement as they eagerly awaited the movie's release. Suhana, the daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, looked stunning as always, while Agastya, the grandson of legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, exuded charm and style. The paparazzi were quick to capture their presence, and fans couldn't help but speculate about their relationship status. It's always intriguing to see the next generation of Bollywood stars making waves and supporting each other's projects. With their undeniable talent and famous family backgrounds, it's no surprise that Suhana and Agastya are creating quite a stir in the industry. As the screening unfolded, fans eagerly watched the film and shared their excitement on social media. It's moments like these that remind us of the magic and camaraderie within the Bollywood fraternity.