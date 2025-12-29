Rupali Ganguly on Anupamaa's massive success, memories with Shashi Kapoor and more [Exclusive Interview]

In an exclusive interview, Rupali Ganguly opens up about the massive success of Anupamaa and how the show transformed her life and career.

One of the beloved faces of television, Rupali Ganguly speaks exclusively on the massive success of Anupamaa and the journey and how it made a mark. Over the last two years, Anupamaa has continuously topped the TRP charts, becoming one of the most popular and watched shows on TV. From female audience members to college students, everyone is a fan of the character played by Rupali Ganguly. She credits the show’s success to its relatable storytelling, emotional honesty and strong female representation among other things. Watch the exclusive interview to know about her favourite food, on-set rituals and more.