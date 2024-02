TV's popular actress Rupali Ganguly snapped in a saree. The actress looks beautiful in a orange saree.

Who does not know the popular actress Rupali Ganguly? The actress has created her own identity with the popular TV serial Anupamaa. Serial Anupama is one of the popular shows on TV, the serial often remains at the top position in TRP. People like not only the story of the show but also the star cast of Sau. Anupama fame Rupali Ganguly was recently spotted attending Anurag Basu's Saraswati Puja. The actress looks very beautiful in a saree. Rupali Ganguly was spotted with her mother. Not only this, he greeted the media and greeted them with folded hands. Rupali Ganguly has been seen in many popular TV serials. Actors often remain in the headlines due to their personal and professional lives. Rupali maintains a strong fan following on social media. Fans are also curious about every update related to him. For more information, please watch the video.