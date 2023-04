Actress Rupali Ganguly celebrated her 47th birthday with family and friends, including co-stars from Anupamaa and others from the TV industry. Sudhanshu Pandey and Harshad Chopda were among the attendees. Watch Entertainment Videos.

Rupali Ganguly Grand Birthday Bash: Popular Indian television actress Rupali Ganguly recently turned 47 and celebrated her birthday in style. The celebrations were attended by close friends, family, and colleagues from the TV industry. Rupali was accompanied by her husband Ashwin K Verma and their son Rudransh as she cut her birthday cake. The family was all smiles as they posed for pictures together. Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali's co-star from the hit show Anupamaa, arrived with his wife Mona Pandey. Harshad Chopda was also spotted at the bash with his co-star Pranali Rathod. The party was filled with laughter, joy, and a whole lot of love, making it a memorable birthday celebration for Rupali. Watch Entertainment Videos.