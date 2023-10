The love-filled chemistry of both is clearly visible in the video. The couple looks very good even in casual outfits. Saif is seen giving a flying kiss to the paparazzi and saying hi to them.

Kareena Kapoor Khan: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan takes out time for family from her busy schedule. The actress can often be seen at family lunch or dinner. Last night the actress spent an outing with her husband Saif Ali Khan. This video of Bebo is rapidly going viral on social media. In the video, Saif is seen walking out holding his wife's hand. The love-filled chemistry of both is clearly visible in the video. The couple looks very good even in casual outfits. Saif is seen giving a flying kiss to the paparazzi and saying hi to them. Kareena was last seen in the film Jaane Jaan. The film has created a stir on Netflix. Soon Kareena will be seen in the film 'The Crew'.