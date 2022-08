Today Saif Ali Khan celebrating his Birthday and on this occasion, we are going to show you Nawab of Pataudi's net worth.

Saif Ali Khan Networth 2022: We all know that Saif Ali Khan is a real-life Nawab. He started his career in Bollywood as an actor in 1992 in the movie 'Parampara'. This year we can see Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan in the remake of the South Indian movie 'Vikram Vedha'. We all know Saif has his own Pataudi house and we have seen him go out with his family on vacations. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur Ali, and Jeh have been spotted at Pataudi's house many times. Today Saif Ali Khan celebrating his Birthday and on this occasion, we are going to show you Nawab of Pataudi's net worth.