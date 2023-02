Saif spoke about how the audience trends have changed post the pandemic. He said that the audience is either completely loving the films or completely rejects them. Watch the video to know more.

Saif Ali Khan: Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan has voiced in Marvel's 'Wastelanders' Audible's first Hindi original podcast series. In an interview, Saif opened up about why he chose to join a superhero franchise as a voiceover artist. Saif said that he got good money for it. Also, it was interesting to express emotions through speaking. He also talked about the crossover happening in India and internationally. Saif believes that the globalization of the entertainment industry is definitely the future, but it cannot be done with all forms of entertainment. Because some stories have to maintain cultural specificity. Saif spoke about how the audience trends have changed post the pandemic. He said that the audience is either completely loving the films or completely rejects them. Watch the video to know more.