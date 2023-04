Bollywood stars are showing interest in South Indian films, leading to more cross-industry collaborations. Watch Entertainment Videos.

B-town superstars' obsession with South films: The trend of pan-India films has led to a surge of Bollywood stars showing interest in acting in South Indian language films, resulting in an increase in cross-industry collaborations. From Saif Ali Khan to Sanjay Dutt, many Bollywood actors are venturing into the South Indian film industry, working with local heroes in various films. These collaborations have not only created buzz in the film industry but also opened up new avenues for actors to showcase their talent across different languages and cultures. With the growing trend of pan-India films, it is expected that more such collaborations will take place, resulting in greater diversity and fresh content for movie lovers. The Bollywood-South Indian film industry collaboration is here to stay, and movie buffs can look forward to more exciting projects in the future.