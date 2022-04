View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan was clicked in the city last night. He was accompanied by a few friends, and after posing for the shutterbugs he sat inside the car. However, one thing that grabbed everyone’s attention was that the paparazzi started calling him Aryan instead of Ibrahim. The star kid started laughing inside the car. A netizen commented, “How are these journalists/photographers calling him Aryan? I mean come on, how long are you working in Bollywood and even then... he is an exact copy of Saif Ali Khan... though it is nice to see a starkid smiling. He is one of the few who has a smile.” Also Read - Anushka Sharma has the most BEAUTIFUL message for her best friend Ranbir Kapoor and his wife Alia Bhatt