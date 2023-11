Saiyami Kher's exclusive interview shed light on her journey, her admiration for Abhishek Bachchan, her love for sports and more.

In an exclusive interview, Saiyami Kher opened up about her incredible experience working with Abhishek Bachchan in the film 'Ghoomer'. She mentioned that she has learned a lot from him and greatly admired his dedication and passion for his craft. Saiyami also spoke about her love for sports, particularly cricket, and how it has been a significant part of her life. During the interview, Saiyami expressed her gratitude for being a part of 'Ghoomer' and how the film has brought about a positive change in her life. She shared that she put in a lot of hard work and effort into her role, and she is hopeful that fans who are watching the film on OTT platforms will appreciate her performance. Watch the video to know more.