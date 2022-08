Bigg Boss 14 celebrities Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are all set for their upcoming song 'Sajaunga Lut Kar Bhi'. Let's watch the video to learn more about the song. Watch video.

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni talk about the upcoming song: Bigg Boss 14 celebrities Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are all set for their upcoming song 'Sajaunga Lut Kar Bhi'. Both of them fell in love with each other. Since they are public about their relationship, their fans are always looking for both of them and want to see them together. Jasmin and Aly always expressed their love for each other in front of fans and the paparazzi. They recently announced their upcoming music video, and they both look very excited. In the song, both of them look perfect. They shared the experience in an interview. They said they are very happy to recreate this song. Let's watch the video to learn more about the song. Watch video.