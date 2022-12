Not only the story of the movie but also the star cast is being praised a lot. Kajol's acting in the role of mother will surprise you. In the movie, you will also see actor Aamir Khan in an important role.

Salaam Venky Public Review: Bollywood actress Kajol's movie Salaam Venky has been released in the theater and people are liking it a lot. People say that the movie will make you cry. The movie is based on a man battling an illness. Not only the story of the movie but also the star cast is being praised a lot. Kajol's acting in the role of mother will surprise you. In the movie, you will also see actor Aamir Khan in an important role. In such a situation, watch the video to know whether you should watch this movie in the theater or not.