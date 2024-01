After the massive success of Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, fans are eagerly waiting for Salaar 2. Sriya Reddy who played Radha Rama in Salaar has now opened up about the second part.

Prabhas starrer Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire is a big hit. The film is getting all the love. Despite clashing at the box office with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, Salaar is running well. The film also stars Shruti Haasan, Sriya Reddy, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu and Meenakshi Chaudhary. Salaar is directed by Prashanth Neel and he had recently revealed that they are planning to release the movie in 2025. It is also being said that the film will be like the Game Of Thrones. Now, Sriya Reddy spoke to BollywoodLife about Salaar 2. She said, "Part two we are only scratching the surface. Part two is going to be bigger and meaner and better. The story of the film is already locked much earlier so part two is already done in terms of script." Watch the video to know more.