Salaar released on December 22 and the movie is ruling hearts. The box office numbers of the film have also been amazing. The film is directed by Prashanth Neel who gave us a big hit KGF. Salaar stars Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Sriya Reddy, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu and Meenakshi Chaudhary. Sriya Reddy spoke to BollywoodLife exclusively and spoke about the film and her role as Radha Rama. She also played a rapid fire round and answered questions about her costars Prabhas and Prithviraj. She was asked who is the one who plays pranks on sets or cracks jokes. Surprisingly, Sriya said that none of them does it. She also revealed who is the foodie on sets and who is the most chilled out person.