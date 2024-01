Salaar actress Sriya Reddy has been appreciated for her performance as Radha Rama in the film. She has opened up about her Bollywood debut plans.

Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire is ruling the box office. The film is getting all the attention and fans are eagerly waiting for Salaar 2. The performances in Salaary have been brilliant and all the actors have been appreciated for the same. Sriya Reddy played the role of Radha Rama in the movie and she has been one of the strongest female characters in the film. She spoke to BollywoodLife exclusively and shared her Bollywood debut plans. She said that she does not have any plan as such. She believes wherever one is it doesn't matter until you make good films. She also said that the divide between Bollywood and South films should reduce. She added that she would want to work with some good directors Bollywood has. Salaar stars Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu and Meenakshi Chaudhary.