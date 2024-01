Salaar actress Sriya Reddy opened up about what made her say yes to the Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer. The actress played Radha Rama in Salaar.

Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire is winning hearts. The movie is doing great at the box office and is one of the best movies of 2023. People have loved the performances by Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Sriya Reddy, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu and Meenakshi Chaudhary. Prashanth Neel is the director of the film. Sriya Reddy has been appreciated for her performance as Radha Rama in the movie. She has now opened up about why she said yes to the movie. She said, "I think the script and Prashanth had a vision that he wanted this particular character to be very different and he said that there are very few people who could pull off this character. He hoped that I will be able to do justice to it. So, it was the script and working with Prabhas and working with Prashanth has been an awesome experience."