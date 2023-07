Salaar Teaser Review : While the fans were waiting for Prabhas to make a comeback after Baahubali, the first teaser of the film Salaar starring Prabhas directed by KGF director Prashanth Neel is released today.

Salaar Teaser Review: The teaser of Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's Salaar has taken the internet by fire. The one-minute 45 seconds video introduces the actor as the most violent man and gives a tiny glimpse of him without revealing his face. While a few fans called the teaser 'blockbuster', some are truly 'disappointed'.The audience loved the teaser and also made sure to catch every tiny detail about Prabhas. The actor's screen presence and action sequences are being hailed. The movie is said to be connected to KGF and part of Prashanth Neel's Cinematic Universe.