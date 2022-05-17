videos

Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and more Bollywood superstars who have done botox and hair transplant to look perfect

Bollywood superstars who have done botox: Bollywood Actors, they also work hard to keep themselves fit with their perfect looks. Bollywood stars have also resorted to surgery to show themselves young. In this video, we will tell you which actors of Bollywood have resorted to surgery to keep themselves young.

Pratibha Katariya   |    May 17, 2022 12:17 PM IST

Bollywood superstars who have done botox: In Bollywood, there are often discussions on the actresses surgery. Someone's done a nose job or theres a rumor of someone's lip job on social media. The actress can do anything to make herself look good and beautiful. Talking about Bollywood Actors, they also work hard to keep themselves fit with their perfect looks. But did you know that Bollywood stars have also resorted to surgery to show themselves young. Today, in this video, we will tell you which actors of Bollywood have resorted to surgery to keep themselves young.

