Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma Along With 'Antim' Cast, Launched Trailer : Full Video

Satakshi Singh   |    October 26, 2021 3:45 PM IST

Antim Trailer Launch: Bollywood Actor Salman Khan along with Aayush Sharma and the cast of the movie Antim launched the trailer of the movie. He answered several questions asked by the host. The film Antim: The Final Truth is an upcoming action thriller film directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and produced by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films. Watch the trailer launch to know more.

