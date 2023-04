Aamir Khan and Salman Khan surprised Bollywood fans with a selfie together and attended an Eid bash. Salman looked dapper in black, while Aamir wore a casual yet elegant striped red kurta. Watch Entertainment Videos.

Salman Khan and Aamir Khan at Eid Bash: Bollywood fans were in for a treat this Eid as Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, two of the industry's biggest superstars, surprised them by posing for a selfie together. The duo was later seen attending Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's Eid bash in style. Salman looked his usual dapper self in a black formal shirt paired with navy blue denim trousers and black shoes. Aamir opted for a striped red kurta with denim trousers, a look that was both casual and elegant. The Mr. Perfectionist was also seen posing with young actor Kartik Aaryan, who looked casual yet trendy in a black shirt paired with blue denim trousers and brown shoes. Overall, it was a star-studded event that left fans excited and entertained. Watch Entertainment Videos.